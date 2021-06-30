With the bill scheduled to go into effect on Thursday, lawyers representing DeSantis appeared before U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle to explain why the law should not be blocked.





With that in mind, Hinkle "peppered lawyers with questions and swiped at the law during a two-and-a-half-hour-long hearing Monday," Orlando Weekly reported.





"I won't put you on the spot and ask you if you've ever dealt with a statute that was more poorly drafted," the judge asked.





The judge later added, "It just seems to me that you can only make sense out of this statute if you know what the Legislature must have meant, not what it said. And I think that's a hard argument in Florida, where the court says, just read the words."