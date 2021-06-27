"STAND YOUR GROUND":

More than a year and a half after Louisiana state troopers were captured on body camera video brutalizing Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal arrest, police brass were still trying to blame his death on a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase.





Police officials quietly commissioned a study late last year into the role the crash could have played in Greene's 2019 death, part of a behind-the-scenes bid to reduce the agency's legal liability, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press.



