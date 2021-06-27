"STAND YOUR GROUND":

June 27, 2021
Police Clung to Crash Theory in Black Man's Fatal Arrest, Investigation Shows (Associated Press, June 27, 2021)
More than a year and a half after Louisiana state troopers were captured on body camera video brutalizing Black motorist Ronald Greene during his fatal arrest, police brass were still trying to blame his death on a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase.Police officials quietly commissioned a study late last year into the role the crash could have played in Greene's 2019 death, part of a behind-the-scenes bid to reduce the agency's legal liability, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press.The effort came despite the footage showing troopers stunning, punching and dragging the unarmed man -- and one trooper's admission that he bashed him in the head with a flashlight, a use of deadly force not previously reported.
