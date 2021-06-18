SO MUCH WINNING!:

Most GOP lawmakers privately admit (and some will even say publicly) they don't want to deal with health care again. The issue generally isn't a good one for them with voters -- as they learned the hard way after they failed to repeal the ACA in 2017.





Now they're happy instead to make Democrats own problems with the health care system and brand their ideas to improve it as "radical."





The big picture: Years on from their 2017 failure, Republicans haven't gotten any closer to rallying around any alternative health care proposal.





Along the way, they've also lost both chambers of Congress -- and the White House.