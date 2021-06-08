Q SEEMS ODDLY UNCONCERNED ABOUT THESE CHILDREN:





The Biden administration has determined that more than 3,900 children were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy from July 2017 through January 2021, according to a Reunification Task Force report released Tuesday -- and it's possible that number will grow as the task force reviews more cases.





The review concluded that there were 5,636 family-child separations during that time period, but that only 3,913 children fell under the task force's scope, according to the report. Nearly 400 children have been sent back to their country of origin.



