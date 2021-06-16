PROMISES MADE; PROMISES KEPT:

There was a time when summit meetings between the presidents of Russia and the US were world-historical events on which the balance of world peace rested. Today -- not so much. Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin didn't even manage to fill the five hours allotted for their talks in Geneva today in large part because they simply didn't have much to talk about. Russia today threatens no US vital interests, commands no alliances or strategic resources and remains a world power in only two areas, both inherited from the Cold War -- its large nuclear arsenal and its UN Security Council veto.





Today's Putin-Biden summit -- unlike the explosive Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki three years ago, where Trump hinted he believed Putin's word over that of the US's own intelligence agencies -- was a diplomatic nothingburger.