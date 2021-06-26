PRESERVING THE A FRAME:

Biden has been in office for five months, but the negotiations in Vienna, Austria, did not begin until April 6. His failure to rejoin the agreement on taking office reflected a desire to appease hawkish advisers and politicians who claimed he could use Trump's withdrawal and the threat of continued sanctions as "leverage" to extract more concessions from Iran over its ballistic missiles, regional activities and other questions.





Far from extracting more concessions, Biden's foot-dragging only provoked further retaliatory action by Iran, especially after the assassination of an Iranian scientist and sabotage at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, both probably committed by Israel. [...]





Even if Biden had rejoined the nuclear deal, Iran's moderates might still have lost this tightly managed election. But a restored JCPOA and the end of US sanctions would have left the moderates in a stronger position. It would have also set Iran's relations with the United States and its allies on a path of normalization that would have helped to weather more difficult relations with Raisi and his government in the coming years.





If Biden fails to rejoin the JCPOA, and if the US or Israel ends up at war with Iran, this lost opportunity to quickly rejoin the deal during his first months in office will loom large over future events and his legacy as president.





If the United States does not rejoin the JCPOA before Raisi takes office, Iran's hard-liners will point to Rouhani's diplomacy with the West as a failed pipe-dream, and their own policies as pragmatic and realistic by contrast. In the US and Israel, the hawks who have lured Biden into this slow-motion train-wreck will be popping champagne corks to celebrate Raisi's inauguration, as they move in to kill the JCPOA for good, smearing it as a deal with a mass murderer.





If Biden rejoins the JCPOA after Raisi's inauguration, Iran's hard-liners will claim that they succeeded where Rouhani and the moderates failed and take credit for the economic recovery that will follow the removal of US sanctions.