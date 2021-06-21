June 21, 2021

POPULISM ISN'T POPULAR:

French far right irked by election results, southern region in play (Michel Rose & John Irish, 6/21/21, Reuters) 

France's far right performed worse than predicted in Sunday's regional elections, exit polls showed, leaving victory in the southern battleground of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur and a platform for the 2022 presidential election in the balance.

Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National expressed frustration at a record low turnout, as the centre right made its first comeback at the ballot box since a disastrous showing in the 2017 presidential election and President Emmanuel Macron's party finished fifth.

