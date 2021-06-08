POPULISM ISN'T POPULAR:

Two weeks before the GOP had its first chance to pick up a seat in Congress since Joe Biden became president, the Republican Party of New Mexico hosted a three-day event dubbed "Operation Freedom." State Sen. Mark Moores, who was running for the open seat, addressed a crowd of a few hundred party leaders, activists and donors in a hotel conference center. Afterwards, he left the hotel and drove nearly 300 miles back to Albuquerque, where he was actually competing for votes.





New Mexico Republicans had opted to hold their marquee event in Amarillo, Texas.



