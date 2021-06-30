PITY THE POOR MALTHUSIANS:

It may be the most astonishing story of the year that no one is paying much attention to. As the Wall Street Journal recently reported on their front page, "Chinese officials are drawing up plans to further loosen birth restrictions and transition toward policies that explicitly encourage childbirth," (emphasis added). According to Chinese insiders, China, the most populous nation on the planet, is replacing its brutish childbirth restrictions with a program allowing, and even rewarding, couples for having kids. Beijing has announced that its demographic problem today is too few young people, not too many.





The New York Times put the point even more emphatically in its coverage of this amazing twist of fate, by acknowledging in a headline that the dreaded "population bomb" of the 1960s and '70s has turned into a global "population bust."





Let us put it even more concisely: the greatest environmental/demographic scare of the second half of the 20th century -- overpopulation -- is now officially conceded to have been a monumental fraud.