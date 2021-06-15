PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:





"Today's job report makes clear that New Hampshire's economy is roaring back to life with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the history of the Granite State," Sununu said in a statement. "Such low unemployment rates are no accident, but are the result of a continued effort to provide businesses with the flexibility needed to grow, while providing individuals with the incentives and resources needed to return to work."





"New Hampshire's economy is well-positioned to make further economic gains throughout the year that will serve to benefit communities and families across the Granite State."





Also on Wednesday, the data analysts at WalletHub named New Hampshire one of the 10 best states to live in, due in part to the state's red-hot economy ranked fourth in the nation





The same study ranked the Granite State in the top 10 for education and health, and safety, as well as the lowest percentage of the population living in poverty.