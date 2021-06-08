June 8, 2021
PAGING GENERAL SHERMAN:
The Confederacy Resurgent? (George Thomas, 6/07/21, The Constitutionalist)
The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, just signed a law establishing the 1836 Project to promote patriotic education and Texas values. In 1836 Texas declared itself an independent republic. In doing so, Texas not only sanctioned slavery (which had been prohibited), but made clear the subordinate position of Blacks. Sections 9 and 10 of the 1836 Constitution prohibited individuals from emancipating enslaved Blacks, denied citizenship to those of African descent, and prohibited free Blacks from residing in the state.
And then Republicans wonder why we don't get any black votes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 8, 2021 12:00 AM