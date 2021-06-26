June 26, 2021
OUR WAHHABI:
Canada puts U.S. Three Percenters militia on terror list, cites risk of violent extremism (David Ljunggren, 6/26/21, Reuters)
Canada officially named the U.S. right-wing militia group Three Percenters a terrorist entity on Friday, saying it posed a "significant threat" to Canadian domestic security.Earlier this month U.S. prosecutors obtained a conspiracy indictment against six men associated with the Three Percenters, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters.
