June 12, 2021
OUR THIRD WORLD:
Most blue states will make Biden's July 4 vaccine goal. The red ones won't. (Harry Enten, 6/12/21, CNN)
The United States looks increasingly unlikely to reach President Joe Biden's July 4 vaccine goal. We need at least 70% of all adults to have one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and we're on pace to have somewhere between 67% and 68%.The overall picture masks, however, an underlying pattern: Nearly all of the states Biden won will make his goal, while all of the states he lost are unlikely to.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 12, 2021 1:39 PM