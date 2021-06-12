June 12, 2021

OUR THIRD WORLD:

Most blue states will make Biden's July 4 vaccine goal. The red ones won't. (Harry Enten, 6/12/21, CNN)

The United States looks increasingly unlikely to reach President Joe Biden's July 4 vaccine goal. We need at least 70% of all adults to have one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and we're on pace to have somewhere between 67% and 68%.

The overall picture masks, however, an underlying pattern: Nearly all of the states Biden won will make his goal, while all of the states he lost are unlikely to.

