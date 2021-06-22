June 22, 2021
OUR TALIBAN:
Gov. Abbott vetoes bipartisan anti dog-chain bill. Twitter responds with #AbbottHatesDogs. (Monique Welch, June 21, 2021, Houston Chronicle)
Texans love their dogs, no doubt. But now, some Texans are calling out Gov. Greg Abbott, alleging that he does not.The Republican governor vetoed a bill Friday to expand animal cruelty laws and make the unlawful restraint of a dog a criminal offense.Senate Bill 474, better known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, would provide greater protections for dogs, including banning the use of heavy chains to tether dogs.Animal control officers, law enforcement agencies, county prosecutors and animal advocates called for reform to the existing tethering law passed nearly 15 years ago to prevent cruel and inhumane tethering.
Easy enough to get why the Right hates women, blacks, Asians, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, etc., but the dog thing is odd. It must just be a Trump-loyalty thing.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 22, 2021 12:00 AM