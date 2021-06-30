June 30, 2021
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK:
Reports: Grand jury indicts Trump Organization, top executive (Zachary Basu, 6/30/21, Axios)
A grand jury in Manhattan has indicted the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.Why it matters: The indictment, which is expected to be unsealed Thursday, is the first in Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's nearly three-year investigation into former President Trump's finances.
