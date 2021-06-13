OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

Leaking classified or confidential information is a serious business -- or it should be. The problem is that Washington classifies so much information so routinely that nobody takes circulating it very seriously -- until it hurts somebody who matters. Every journalist of any consequence in Washington sees classified information from time to time. The laws involving classified-information leaks are a lot like the longstanding laws against marijuana: Leaking is so ubiquitous that people sometimes forget that it is, at least in some circumstances, a crime. (The fact that Mitt Romney is practically the only man in government who hasn't blazed the occasional hoober is one of the things that has made marijuana decriminalization less difficult than it might have been.) In situations where almost everybody is a criminal, at least on paper, prosecutorial discretion is a fearsome weapon.