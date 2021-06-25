ONE NEEDN'T AGREE WITH ALL OF THAT...:

The primary tenets of CRT are encapsulated well in Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic's reader Critical Race Theory. Racism, these authors argue, is the everyday experience of black Americans. The idea of "race" itself is a social construction that fostered a system of white ascendancy, and it continues to psychologically and materially benefit the dominant group. Because whites are the beneficiaries of this prejudiced system, they are not only incompetent to speak about race or racism but also are complicit in systemic racism to the extent they participate uncritically in the system. Whites are encouraged to participate critically in the public square by exposing the racial disparities prevalent in our nation's policing, sentencing, and incarceration. Additionally, whites are encouraged to advocate minority groups' voting rights by eliminating gerrymandering and using legislation or social pressure to change speech norms that are seen to perpetuate racism.