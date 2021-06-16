ON THE OTHER HAND, HOW MUCH FURTHER CAN RUSSIA BE DIMINISHED?:

Biden had just finished a press conference following his summit with Putin in Geneva when Collins, 29, shouted out a question as the POTUS walked away from the stage.





"Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?" she asked.





Biden stopped in his tracks, turned around, and responded with noticeable irritation in his voice.





"I am not confident he will change his behavior. Where the hell ... What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?" asked Biden. "I said ... what I said was, let's get it straight, I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world. I am not confident of anything. I am just stating the facts."