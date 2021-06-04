June 4, 2021
OLD SOFTIE:
Iran to review disqualification of presidential election candidates (Times of Israel, 6/03/21)
"In the vetting process some candidates were wronged. They were accused of untrue things that were unfortunately spread throughout the internet too. Protecting people's honor is one of the most important issues. I call on the responsible bodies to restore their honor," Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tweeted. [...]Also on Friday, Khamenei urged voters to turn out for the election, warning that staying away would mean doing the work of the "enemies of Islam."
Turnout being a function of choices.
