June 28, 2021
OF COURSE THE RIGHT FAVORS THESE EXEMPTIONS...:
Extremist groups are abusing tax-exempt status, says ADL in new report (Molly Boigon, June 28, 2021, The Forward)
Antisemitic, white nationalist and insurrectionist organizations are lining their pockets with unpaid taxes, according to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League released Monday.These groups have established more than 30 nonprofit organizations exempt from state and federal income and unemployment taxes, and in some cases, property taxes, state income taxes, sales taxes and employment taxes, according to the report, released by the ADL's Center on Extremism.
...as they illustrated under President Obama.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 28, 2021 11:56 AM
« HOME FREE: | Main | AMEN: »