June 10, 2021
NOTHING SO BECAME AMERICA AS DITCHING THE ANTI-AMERICAN:
Poll: U.S. image abroad rebounds sharply with Biden in office (Jacob Knutson, 6/10/21, Axios)
More than 6 in 10 people in the surveyed countries said they have confidence in Biden to do the right thing in world affairs.In 12 of the surveyed countries, a median of 75% expressed confidence in Biden, compared with 17% for Trump in 2020.A median of 62% across 12 nations had a favorable overall opinion of the U.S., while only 34% held that view last year.
Joe Biden is having just as little success as predicted but seems like James K. Polk in comparison to his Wilsonesque predecessor.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 10, 2021 1:11 PM