NOT DONALD IS A LOW BAR TO CLEAR:

While everyone in the Twitter and cable-news bubble is obsessing over panic porn, bemoaning the end of our democratic experiment, nitpicking the president's mask messaging, and smearing him as a dangerous radical, "Average" Joe Biden is just plugging along, cutting deals, keepin' his Trans Am shiny and his favorability rating above 50 percent.





I mean look at this chart . It is beautiful in its simplicity and steadiness.





https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/biden-approval-rating/





Yesterday his political hot streak continued. Right at the moment that the fickle mainstream media was beginning to turn on him, declaring that "his prospects darken" (ominous) at home and that his unity talk had reached its limits, the wheelin', dealin', backslappin' president showed up on the White House lawn with a bipartisan group of senators who were "almost shocking" in their "warmth and good humor" to announce that they had reached a deal on an infrastructure plan.



