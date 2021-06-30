NORDSTREAM IS KEYSTONE:

The conservative climate group KlimaUnion (ClimateUnion), which is made up of party members of the governing CDU/CSU alliance, has released a position paper in which the members argue that Germany could become the world's first industrialised country running on 100-percent renewable energy supply as early as 2030 and simultaneously reduce citizens' expenses on transport, heating and power use. [...]





In the paper, KlimaUnion argues that Germany could save up to 63 billion euros ($A100 billion) in energy imports per year if it manages to achieve a complete transition to renewable energy, which could be turned into a "growth booster" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.





Group member Wiebke Winter said the position paper should be seen as an "argumentation aid" for the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's election manifesto that offers "concrete proposals" on starting to make Germany climate neutral already during the next legislative period until 2025. [...]





The Green Party, which is perceived as the party that treats environmental challenges most rigorously by many voters, is polling strong in the run-up to the federal elections in September, causing concerns in the conservative camp that the CDU/CSU alliance could be overtaken as the country's most popular party.