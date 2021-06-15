NO ONE MISSES VLAD'S PRISON WIFE?:

For the EU, Joe Biden's first overseas trip as U.S. president was like having big brother come home from university -- just in time to confront the neighborhood bully.





After four days at busy leaders' summits of the G7 and NATO, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel finally got a chance to sit down with Biden on Tuesday for their own quiet conversation about EU-U.S. relations, before sending him off to Geneva where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.





Their collective message: We love you, Joe. Now go get him.





The meeting on Tuesday was nothing short of a lovefest, with perhaps the only disagreement being who was happiest, Biden or the Europeans, that Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States.