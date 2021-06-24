NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS (profanity alert):

The top US general repeatedly pushed back on then-President Donald Trump's argument that the military should intervene violently in order to quell the civil unrest that erupted around the country last year. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley often found he was the lone voice of opposition to those demands during heated Oval Office discussions, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.





Titled "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," the book reveals new details about how Trump's language became increasingly violent during Oval Office meetings as protests in Seattle and Portland began to receive attention from cable new outlets. The President would highlight videos that showed law enforcement getting physical with protesters and tell his administration he wanted to see more of that behavior, the excerpts show.





"That's how you're supposed to handle these people," Trump told his top law enforcement and military officials, according to Bender. "Crack their skulls!"





Trump also told his team that he wanted the military to go in and "beat the f--k out" of the civil rights protesters, Bender writes.





"Just shoot them," Trump said on multiple occasions inside the Oval Office, according to the excerpts.





When Milley and then-Attorney General William Barr would push back, Trump toned it down, but only slightly, Bender adds.





"Well, shoot them in the leg--or maybe the foot," Trump said. "But be hard on them!"





The new details about how Milley and a handful of other senior officials were forced to confront Trump's increasingly volatile behavior during the final months of his presidency only add to an already detailed portrait of dysfunction inside the White House at that time.





It also underscores the level of tension between Trump and top Pentagon officials leading up to the presidential election last November.



