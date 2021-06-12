NO MORE NATIONALIST PAL:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a new interview, said Russia's relationship with the United States has "deteriorated to its lowest point" in recent years, while noting that President Joe Biden is "radically different" from his predecessor. [...]





Putin's last meeting with a U.S. president was in Helsinki with Trump in 2018, where Trump at the time appeared to accept the Russian president's assurances that Russia didn't interfere with the 2016 U.S. elections.





Next week's summit comes as the two countries remain at odds on a number of issues such as cybersecurity and Russia's war with U.S.-backed Ukraine. Biden didn't shy away from addressing these tension points in a speech at the Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall earlier this week, where he made clear his goals to restore relationships with allies across the globe.



