MULTI-CULTI:

Among L. Ron Hubbard's most pressing concerns was a singular problem: how to get his followers to turn their nouns into verbs and verbs into nouns. Like a Californian Hamlet, the founder of Scientology pondered the dilemma of "to be or not to be" and settled on beingness. There was no real basis for Hubbard's morphological experiments, as linguist Amanda Montell explains in her new book, Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism; he simply "liked the sound of technical jargon." So much so, in fact, that he published two extensive Scientology dictionaries filled with thousands of terms, many of which were borrowed (and subsequently mangled) from fields like psychology and software engineering "to create the impression that Scientology's belief system was rooted in real science."





Hubbard also wanted to establish, through language, a clear way of demarcating believers from nonbelievers (or, sorry--"suppressive persons"). A nonbeliever, for instance, would very likely struggle to parse the following exchange without the aid of Montell's annotations:





"How are you doing?"





"I've been a bit out ruds [rudiments: tired, hungry, or upset] because of a PTP [present time problem] with my second dynamic [romantic partner] because of some bypassed charge [old negative energy that's resurfaced] having to do with my MEST [Matter, Energy, Space, and Time, something in the physical universe] at her apartment."



