MEANWHILE, IN AMERICA:

This is a story about how the internet and social media can be a positive influence on even the most provincial and opinionated among us.





And by "us" I mean, mostly, "me," but this is also a story about the spontaneous generosity of thousands of people. It is also a story about the healing power of food. But before this happy ending, it was a story about a man - again, I mean "me" - who managed to insult over a billion people.





It all started in 2019, when in response to an open invitation from a user on Twitter to post our most controversial food takes, I decided to bypass all the hatred for mayonnaise and other foods, and to fire off a zinger about the cuisine of an entire subcontinent. "Indian food," I said, "is terrible and we pretend it isn't."





Of course, I thought I was tweaking my American friends who sweated and gasped their way through dishes of thermonuclear spiciness, but my clumsy attempt at wit soon ignited an international firestorm. (You can read the whole amazing story here.) Eventually, the furor died down, as such things always do. But several of my friends, and more than a few acquaintances I knew only through social media, insisted that I should give Indian food another try one day.





One of those acquaintances was former United States attorney Preet Bharara. Preet and I had never met, although we often read and commented on each other's views, as we were both dedicated opponents of former president Donald Trump. But this was beyond politics: Preet offered to take me for Indian food when the pandemic lifted. I promised I would put myself in his hands at any restaurant of his choosing.





The thing about making a promise like that, especially when you give it to former prosecutor like Preet, is that he will remember it and the day will come when you have to make good on it.