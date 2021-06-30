MAKE IT A UNIVERSAL FEDERAL SYSTEM...:

Maine has become the latest jurisdiction to enact a law to require most employers that don't offer a retirement plan to automatically enroll their workers in an individual retirement account through a state-administered program. The New York state legislature passed a bill earlier this month that does the same, and New York City did so in May.





"Among all state auto-IRA programs now passed -- 14 states to date -- more than 20 million of the 57 million workers who lack access will have the opportunity to save," said Angela Antonelli, executive director of Georgetown University's Center for Retirement Initiatives.





Since 2012, at least 45 states have either implemented or considered legislation intended to help workers without access to a retirement plan through their job, according to the retirement center.





Three states already have auto-IRA plans up and running: Oregon, Illinois and California. Although there are some minor differences among the programs, the general idea is that employees are automatically enrolled through a payroll deduction (starting around 3% or 5%) unless they opt out. There is no cost to employers, and the accounts are managed by an investment company.





Several more states are expected to launch pilot testing this year for their own auto-IRA programs, including Maryland, Connecticut and Colorado, Antonelli said. Additionally, Virginia lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year that authorizes such a plan.