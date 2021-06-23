June 23, 2021
JUST YOUR AVERAGE MAGA RALLY:
'Redneck Rave' Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests (Blake Montgomery, Jun. 23, 2021, Daily Beast)
A massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest."We were like, 'Well, this doesn't bode well for the weekend,'" Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.By the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the "Redneck Rave," one man had been impaled, one woman had been strangled to the point of unconsciousness, and one throat had been slit. In all, Edmonson authorities arrested 14 people, and charged four dozen people from five states.
Gosh darn Antifa!
