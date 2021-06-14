June 14, 2021
IT'S NOT ABOUT NUKES BUT THE ECONOMY:
Iran Says Outline Agreed With U.S. to Lift Energy Sanctions (Arsalan Shahla, June 14, 2021, Bloomberg)
Iran said it has reached a broad agreement with the U.S. over the lifting of sanctions on its industrial sectors, including energy, but warned there was "very little time left" for world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. [...]World powers are trying to revive the 2015 agreement that the U.S. abandoned three years ago. [...][A] government spokesman said last week that the decision to try to resuscitate the accord was made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and won't be affected by Rouhani's departure.
President Biden should travel to Iran.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 14, 2021 12:00 AM