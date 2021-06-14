IT'S NOT ABOUT NUKES BUT THE ECONOMY:

Iran said it has reached a broad agreement with the U.S. over the lifting of sanctions on its industrial sectors, including energy, but warned there was "very little time left" for world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. [...]





World powers are trying to revive the 2015 agreement that the U.S. abandoned three years ago. [...]





[A] government spokesman said last week that the decision to try to resuscitate the accord was made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and won't be affected by Rouhani's departure.