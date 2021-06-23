IT'S NOT A PROGRESSIVE PARTY:

In recent days, liberal lawmakers and grassroots progressive groups have shifted their anxiety and ire toward Biden, as voting legislation, police reform and other major priorities have run into a Republican blockade in the Senate. Progressives are increasingly urging Biden to use the kind of aggressive arm twisting immortalized by former Democratic President Lyndon Johnson to change the minds of conservative Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the filibuster or on the need to pass a Democratic-only infrastructure bill.