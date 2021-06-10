IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

Democratic primary voters have been turning away this year from the anti-elite furies that continue to roil Republican politics, repeatedly choosing more moderate candidates promising steady leadership over disrupters from the party's left wing.





Tuesday's elections in Virginia, which brought the renomination of former governor Terry McAuliffe and primary losses by three of the Democrats' most outspoken liberal delegates, only underscored a pattern that was previously apparent in special House elections in Louisiana and New Mexico. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a moderate Democrat, won his party's nomination without a challenge from the left after two protest candidates failed to collect the 1,000 signatures needed for ballot access.