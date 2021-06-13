June 13, 2021
IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE COUNTRY:
Joe Biden's reforming agenda at risk of dying a slow death in Congress (David Smith, 12 Jun 2021, The Guardian)
Much has been written about Biden's prospects of emulating Franklin D Roosevelt (FDR) and Lyndon B Johnson (LBJ) with a transformational presidency and eclipse Barack Obama by throwing caution to the winds. The excitement only grew with the passage of a $1.9tn coronavirus relief package in March.But that, it transpires, was the exception not the rule. The Democrats' progressive wing is becoming increasingly frustrated as other promises go unrealised, fearing an all-too-familiar pattern of hopes dashed and dreams deferred that will only feed anti-Washington resentment.Ro Khanna, a congressman from California who was a co-chair of Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, told the Associated Press: "There's a lot of anxiety. It's a question really for President Biden: what kind of president does he want to be?"
His job was completed when he won and reversed all the Nationalist/Nativist stuff--like the Muslim ban--that Donald couldn't get past Congress either.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2021 12:00 AM