June 20, 2021
IT'S ALMOST LIKE TRUMPISM HAS CONSEQUENCES:
Ron Johnson made an appearance at Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration. It didn't go well. (Talis Shelbourne, 6/20/21, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
[A]s more people recognized him, he was drowned out by a chorus of boos. Members of a growing crowd swore at him and said, "We don't want you here."Last year, the Wisconsin Republican blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. On Tuesday, he relented, saying, "While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter."
