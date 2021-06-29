June 29, 2021
IT'S A PURITAN NATION:
People in Advanced Economies Say Their Society Is More Divided Than Before Pandemic (KAT DEVLIN, MOIRA FAGAN AND AIDAN CONNAUGHTON, 6/23/24, Pew Research)
One source of these divisions manifests in how people view the social limitations they faced throughout the pandemic, such as stay-at-home orders or mandates to wear masks in public. Overall, about four-in-ten express the opinion that over the course of the pandemic, the level of restrictions on public activity has been about right. A nearly equal share believes there should have been more restrictions to contain the virus. A minority in most publics think there should have been fewer restrictions.The Asia-Pacific region stands out: Publics there are most likely to think restrictions on social activity were about right, with a median of 63% holding that view. Those in North America and Western Europe, on the other hand, more frequently believe that restrictions did not go far enough in their own countries.
