IT FAILS ON ITS OWN TERMS:

It is certainly true that contemporary physics has shortcomings, quite possibly because the laws that we currently use in physics all work the same way. First, they require us to fully specify the configuration of a system at one moment in time, known as the initial condition. Then, we have an equation--often called the dynamical law or evolution equation--which acts on the initial condition. Finally, by applying the evolution equation to the initial state, we can calculate the configuration of the system at any moment of time. For example, if you specify the position and initial velocity of an arrow, you can use Newton's laws to calculate where it will land.





It's turning reductionism on its head.



