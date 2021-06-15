INDEED, OPPOSING SELF-GOVERNANCE FOR PALESTINIANS IS ANTI-SEMITIC:

The problem with the MAGA set's fondness for the Jews is that it's so often grounded in antisemitic tropes, a tension embodied by Trump trying to relate to the Republican Jewish Coalition by telling the crowd, "I'm a negotiator, like you folks," and "Is there anyone in this room who doesn't negotiate deals? Probably more than any room I've ever spoken." Another time, Trump told American Jews who support Democrats (that's 79% of us, by the way) there we're showing "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."





The dumbest member of congress, Louie Gohmert, who accidentally embraced Qanon--oops!-- also "accidentally" donated 5,500 dollars to an anti-LGBTQ pastor who also hates the Jews and is known for such hits as "The Jews Are Our Enemies," and "Jewish Synagogue = Synagogue of Satan." Maybe Greene could take World Baptist church leader Pastor Steve Anderson, who doesn't believe the Holocaust ever happened, on her next tour of the Holocaust Museum?





Meantime, expect Gohmert and Greene to vote with their party as it votes to censor not just Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, but fellow "Squad" members Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and AOC for Omar's tweet saying that "We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice." While Omar did not say that the U.S., which has unquestionably committed atrocities, is the same as the Taliban, Republicans didn't care. Elizabeth Bruenig points out in the Atlantic that, "Goaded by Trump himself, they claimed that Obama was a secret Muslim. Naturally, when presented with Omar, an actual Muslim, they wasted no time turning her into an object of fear and derision."





The GOP game is to pretend that being anti-Muslim is the same thing as being pro-Jewish, which simply isn't true and is why so few Jews vote for Republicans who are more than capable of being both anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish.