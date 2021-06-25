June 25, 2021
IF YOU SUPPORT SYSTEMIC RACISM YOU OUGHT TO BE HYSTERICAL ABOUT CRT:
Pat Robertson is panicked over people learning about systemic racism -- and historian thinks he knows why (Bob Brigham, June 25, 2021, Raw Story)
"Pat's father, Sen. A. Willis Robertson (D-VA), signed the Southern Manifesto, which urged southern legislatures to ignore [Brown v. Board of Education] and maintain segregated institutions. It's no shock Pat doesn't want us to think too hard about how officials used state power to entrench racism," Kruse wrote."The Southern Manifesto warned that Brown v. Board would bring about the same kind of chaos Pat Robertson warns CRT is bringing. In reality, it was the Manifesto that helped launch 'massive resistance' in the white South, which in turn gave cover for violent white extremists," he noted.
Trump aides prepared Insurrection Act order to be used against Black Lives Matter activists: report (Bob Brigham, June 25, 2021, Raw Story)
And these two can't even answer the riddle of the sphinx."Responding to interest from President Donald J. Trump, White House aides drafted a proclamation last year to invoke the Insurrection Act in case Mr. Trump moved to take the extraordinary step of deploying active-duty troops in Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, two senior Trump administration officials said. The aides drafted the proclamation on June 1, 2020, during a heated debate inside the administration over how to respond to the protests," The New York Times reported Friday. "Mr. Trump, enraged by the demonstrations, had told the attorney general, William P. Barr, the defense secretary, Mark T. Esper, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, that he wanted thousands of active-duty troops on the streets of the nation's capital, one of the officials said."
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 25, 2021 7:05 PM