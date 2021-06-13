June 13, 2021
IF HE WAS DECENT ENOUGH TO LEAK WOULD HE HAVE SERVED DONALD?:
Justice Department secretly sought phone records of counsel Don McGahn and his wife in 2018: NYT (Tom Boggioni, June 13, 2021, Raw Story)
According to a report from the New York Times, former White House Counsel Don McGahn was informed last month that the Justice Department sought his phone records, and those of his wife, back in 2018.Coming on the heels of revelations that Donald Trump's administration subpoenaed Apple for information on two Democratic lawmakers while searching for leaks, the Times is reporting that McGahn was also targeted.
