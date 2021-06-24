HAS HUNTER EVER EVEN OWNED A LAPTOP?:





An intermediate New York appellate court on Thursday suspended the law license of Rudy Giuliani due to "uncontroverted evidence" that the former U.S. attorney, New York City mayor, and personal attorney to former president Donald Trump made "demonstrably false and misleading" statements concerning alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. According to a public disciplinary opinion, the court's rationale was linked directly to statements made and legal activities undertaken by Giuliani on Trump's behalf in connection with the 2020 election cycle.





"[W]e conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020," the court said in a summary paragraph. "These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee."