GUILT-FREE CRACKERS:

I have offered one partial response in a recent essay in which I advance the argument that our influential, wealthy white elites, the very people most likely to have inherited their wealth from ancestors who lived in a time when true white supremacy existed in America, rushed opportunistically to the forefront of today's "progressive" wave in order to work off their guilt; they have taken the indictment that had been aimed squarely at them and diffused it to all people with white skin, most obviously their poor, backward "white trash" cousins, the ones that, ironically, were least likely to have received any actual benefit from America's sordid racial history.