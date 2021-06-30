FROM SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS TO O-RINGS:

3D-printing specialist Relativity Space is adding a second factory in Long Beach, California on the site of a former Boeing facility, where the company will move its headquarters and focus work on building fully reusable rockets.





"This is really going to let us continue to expand our ambitions, and of course, go build and develop and fly Terran R," Relativity CEO Tim Ellis told CNBC.





The company, which raised nearly $1.2 billion in capital over the past eight months, expects to begin construction on the new facility this summer and the move in come January 2022. At more than 1 million square feet, the former Boeing C-17 aircraft manufacturing plant "is an absolutely monstrous building," Ellis said.



