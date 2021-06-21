June 21, 2021
FOR THE rIGHT, IT WASN'T ABOUT ECONOMICS, JUST OWNING THE LIBS:
Why Did Tougher COVID Restrictions Help State Economies? (JERRY NICKELSBURG, Jun. 21st, 2021, Zócalo Public Square)
Now that 2020 is mercifully in the past, we have data (from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis) to evaluate the "grim calculus" in each state. And looking at that data--especially for large states, which have more diversified economies--the results may surprise. It's hard to find any real trade-off between COVID lockdowns and decreased economic activity.If anything, we find the opposite.First, let's step back and look at larger state data. Of those states that performed better economically than the U.S. as a whole in 2020, the state of Washington, with greater than average COVID restrictions, took first place. Then came three less COVID-stringent states--Arizona, Colorado and Georgia--followed by three more stringent states--North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia.Then, in eighth place, came California, one of the most stringent states. After California, only three other states outperformed the country economically--Texas, Indiana, and Florida, all less stringent. Across these 11 states it is hard to find a trade-off; states with more COVID restrictions did well economically and those with fewer restrictions also did well.And if we look beyond those 11 states to all states, we find a striking pattern: States with more stringent interventions had on average better economic outcomes and better health outcomes.Is this just a statistical anomaly? The answer seems to be no. One reason to be confident of the result is to look at other countries. Consider, for example, Sweden, well-known for having few stringent COVID measures. In 2020, Sweden had worse health outcomes than the similar Scandinavian countries of Denmark, Norway, and Finland. At the same time, its economic outcomes during the pandemic were no better than any of its healthier neighbors.The finding also fits with history. A 2008 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis survey of the 1918 influenza pandemic found that St. Louis, which took the flu more seriously and opened up later, had better economic and health outcomes than Philadelphia, a city that opened up sooner.
Being purely reactionary meant you had to react negatively to even common sense health measures.
