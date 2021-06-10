FAVORITE SON:

A new report from the data analysts at WalletHub found that New Hampshire is the top-ranked state in the country in job opportunities and also has the nation's third-lowest unemployment rate. As NHJournal reported last month, New Hampshire had the lowest unemployment rate in the country, while national unemployment numbers ticked up. [...]





Sununu continues to enjoy sky-high approval ratings coming out of the pandemic, and the red-hot economy is likely a contributing factor. New Hampshire was the first New England state to ditch its mask mandate and lift capacity restrictions on businesses, and now the economy is soaring.





In a Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire released late last month, Sununu's approval rating for his handling of the virus was an impressive 72 percent. His approval was even higher among independent voters, at 80 percent.