EVIDENCE, SCHMEVIDENCE!

No one disputes that a lab leak is possible. Viruses have escaped from laboratories in the past, on occasion leading to human infection. But "zoonotic" transfers -- that is, from animals to humans -- are a much more common and well-documented pathway.





That's why the virological community believes that it's vastly more likely that COVID-19 spilled over from an animal host to humans.





That was the conclusion reached in a seminal paper on COVID-19's origins published in Nature in February 2020 by American, British and Australian virologists. "We do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible," they wrote.





"We cannot prove that SARS-CoV-2 [the COVID-19 virus] has a natural origin and we cannot prove that its emergence was not the result of a lab leak," the lead author of the Nature paper, Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, told me by email.





"However, while both scenarios are possible, they are not equally likely," Andersen said. "Precedence, data, and other evidence strongly favor natural emergence as a highly likely scientific theory for the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, while the lab leak remains a speculative incomplete hypothesis with no credible evidence."





Coauthor Robert F. Garry of Tulane Medical School told several colleagues during a recent webcast: "Our conclusion that it didn't leak from the lab is even stronger today than it was when we wrote the paper."





As the veteran pseudoscience debunker David Gorski sums up the contest between the lab-leak and zoonotic theories, "the likelihood of the two hypotheses is nowhere near close to equal."



