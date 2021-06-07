June 7, 2021
EL CLASSICO:
Pulisic's Extra-Time PK, Horvath's PK Save Give USA Win Over Mexico in Nations League Final (AVI CREDITOR, JUN 6, 2021, SI)
The latest chapter in the storied USA vs. Mexico rivalry was an instant classic.The U.S. men's national team battled back from two one-goal deficits, including one just over a minute into the game, winning the first Concacaf Nations League title in extra time with a 3-2 triumph over its nemesis.Tecatito Corona scored after 62 seconds and Mexico had a would-be second goal wiped off the board by VAR before Gio Reyna pulled even for the U.S. in the first half. In the second, Diego Lainez and Weston McKennie scored two minutes apart late to send the game to extra time at 2-2. It was there where a Christian Pulisic penalty kick following a VAR review and an Ethan Horvath PK save on Andres Guardado following another VAR review wound up being the difference on an unforgettable night in Colorado.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 7, 2021 12:00 AM