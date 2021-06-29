June 29, 2021
DONALD WHO?:
'Trump isn't the dictator': Wisconsin GOP inches away from Trump (DAVID SIDERS, 06/28/2021, Politico)
When Vos and Devin LeMahieu, the state's Senate majority leader, took the stage on Saturday in front of some of the party's most fervent pro-Trump activists, it was as though Trump had said nothing at all. There were no boos. Vos drew applause. Convention-goers dismissed an effort to censure him.In Wisconsin at least, Trump failed to set off the same intra-party chaos that has marked his efforts elsewhere. Worse for him, despite the former president's harsh personal criticism, there were signs his comments were dismissed with a roll of the eyes."I just think it's been going on for so long that people are kind of tired of it," said Tony Kurtz, a GOP assemblyman from rural Juneau County, which went for Trump last year by nearly 30 percentage points.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 29, 2021 12:00 AM