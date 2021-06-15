CONSISTENT WITH ITALY'S EARLY DECEMBER CASES:

The novel coronavirus was present in the U.S. in December 2019, weeks before health officials first identified infections, according to a new government study.

Conducted by a team that included researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the study analyzed 24,000 blood samples. The findings suggest that some Americans were infected as early as the middle of December 2019, weeks before the world recognized the spread of the new deadly virus that erupted in the Chinese city of Wuhan.