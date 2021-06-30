COMRADES IN VLAD'S ARMS:





Galvanized by the results of recent American polls and the popularity of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Fox News and its audiences, the Kremlin is proceeding with a new charm offensive targeting Western conservatives. Russia cannot offer much in terms of gun rights, freedom of speech, or standard of living--at least not for those excluded from Putin's mob-like circle of trust. Rather, the Kremlin intends to attract Western converts with another type of currency--bigotry--turning Russia into the land of ultimate political incorrectness, the world's anti-woke capital.





On Monday, Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov published an op-ed that left many readers scratching their heads. "In a number of Western countries, students learn at school that Jesus Christ was bisexual," Lavrov claimed. Aside from a single viral post on TikTok featuring the ramblings of a child, there doesn't seem to be any suggestion--much less any evidence--of such a curriculum actually being taught.





Far from simple non sequitur, Lavrov's musings seem to be part of a larger agenda. In fact, they appear to fit squarely within the strategy pursued by the Kremlin's elaborate propaganda ecosystem.





The topic of inappropriate lessons being taught in Western schools surfaced last week on the state TV show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev. Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of state media outlet RT, claimed to be personally helping multiple foreign families hoping to relocate to Russia. The reason for their desired move, Simonyan claimed, is what the children are being taught in school. Reminding the audience of Simonyan's status as a prominent Kremlin insider with direct access to the Russian president, host Vladimir Soloviev immediately hinted that Simonyan ought to speak directly to Putin to expedite the process.





Back in January, the spokeswoman for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, told Soloviev that she has received a flood of inquiries from American Trump supporters imploring her to provide information about obtaining Russian citizenship. She seemed particularly impressed with communications from a certain blogger, who immigrated to the United States from the USSR and was now interested in going back to Russia, allegedly fearing "repressions." Zakharova didn't specify whether she was talking about the Russian YouTuber who posted videos at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and subsequently went on Russian state TV to blame "antifa" for the violence.